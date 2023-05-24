Insider Buying: EVP Sean Reid Acquires 11,000 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp

1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 24, 2023, Executive Vice President Sean Reid of AGNC Investment Corp (

AGNC, Financial) purchased 11,000 shares of the company's stock. This move comes as a notable insider buying activity, which could signal a positive outlook for the company's future performance.

Who is Sean Reid of AGNC Investment Corp?

Sean Reid serves as the Executive Vice President of AGNC Investment Corp. He has been with the company for several years and has played a significant role in its growth and development. Reid's insider buying activity could be an indication of his confidence in the company's prospects and a potential catalyst for future stock price appreciation.

AGNC Investment Corp's Business Description

AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis. The company's investment portfolio is composed of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by a U.S. Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Sean Reid has purchased a total of 11,000 shares and sold 0 shares. This indicates a positive sentiment towards the company's stock, as Reid has not sold any shares during this period. The insider transaction history for AGNC Investment Corp shows that there have been 1 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 7 insider sells over the same timeframe. This mixed trend suggests that insiders may have differing opinions on the company's future performance.

On the day of Sean Reid's recent buy, shares of AGNC Investment Corp were trading for $8.91 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $5,426.936 million. This valuation is an important factor to consider when analyzing the potential impact of insider buying on the stock price.

GF Value and Intrinsic Value Estimate

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By considering these factors, investors can gain a better understanding of AGNC Investment Corp's intrinsic value and determine whether the stock is currently undervalued or overvalued. In the case of Sean Reid's recent purchase, the insider buying activity could be a sign that the stock is undervalued, and Reid believes it has the potential for future growth and stock price appreciation.

Conclusion

Insider buying can be a valuable indicator of a company's future prospects, and Sean Reid's recent purchase of 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment Corp is no exception. While the overall insider transaction history for the company shows a mixed trend, Reid's buying activity suggests a positive outlook for the stock. Investors should keep an eye on AGNC Investment Corp's performance and consider the GF Value and intrinsic value estimates when making investment decisions.

