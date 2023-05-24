Insider Sell: CEO Doug Black Sells 8,000 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

On May 24, 2023, Doug Black, CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (

SITE, Financial), sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction has caught the attention of investors and market analysts, as insider trading activity can often provide valuable insights into a company's prospects and stock price performance.

Who is Doug Black of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc?

Doug Black is the Chief Executive Officer of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, a leading distributor of landscape supplies in the United States. He has been with the company since its inception and has played a crucial role in its growth and expansion. Under his leadership, SiteOne has become a major player in the landscape supply industry, offering a comprehensive range of products and services to its customers.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc's Business Description

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is a leading distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, serving both residential and commercial customers. The company offers a wide range of products, including irrigation supplies, fertilizers, pesticides, outdoor lighting, nursery goods, and landscape accessories. SiteOne operates through a network of over 500 branches across the country, providing its customers with access to a vast inventory of products and expert advice from its knowledgeable staff.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and the Relationship with the Stock Price

Over the past year, Doug Black has sold a total of 55,618 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 8,000 shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. In the past year, there have been 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells in total.

Insider trading activity can sometimes provide valuable insights into a company's prospects and stock price performance. In the case of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, the recent insider selling activity may raise questions about the company's future performance and the outlook for its stock price. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's valuation and financial performance, before drawing any conclusions.

Valuation

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc were trading for $141.27 apiece on the day of Doug Black’s recent sale. This gives the stock a market cap of $6,347.745 million.

The price-earnings ratio is 31.01, which is higher than the industry median of 11.89 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its industry peers but undervalued based on its historical trading multiples.

With a price of $141.27 and a GuruFocus Value of $195.16, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the recent insider selling activity by CEO Doug Black may raise some concerns, it is essential to consider the broader context of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc's valuation and financial performance. The stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value, and its price-earnings ratio is lower than its historical median. Investors should continue to monitor the company's performance and insider trading activity to make informed decisions about their investments in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.

