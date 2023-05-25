Impinj Inc CFO Cary Baker Sells 1,453 Shares

2 hours ago
On May 25, 2023, Cary Baker, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Impinj Inc (

PI, Financial), sold 1,453 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction has caught the attention of investors and market analysts, as it may provide insights into the company's future prospects and the CFO's perspective on the stock's valuation.

Who is Cary Baker?

Cary Baker serves as the CFO of Impinj Inc, a leading provider of RAIN RFID solutions. The company's platform enables wireless connectivity for everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, and automobile parts, by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity. Impinj's solutions are used by various industries, including retail, healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing, to improve inventory management, patient safety, and asset tracking.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Cary Baker has sold a total of 38,374 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 1,453 shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Impinj Inc. In the past year, there have been 89 insider sells and only 3 insider buys. This could be an indication that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking profits after a period of strong performance.

It is essential to consider the relationship between insider trading and stock price movements. In some cases, insider selling may be followed by a decline in the stock price, as it could signal that insiders have concerns about the company's future prospects. However, it is also possible that insiders are merely diversifying their portfolios or taking advantage of a high stock price to realize gains.

Impinj Inc's Valuation

On the day of Cary Baker's recent sale, shares of Impinj Inc were trading at $96.76 apiece, giving the company a market capitalization of $2,684.453 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $100.71, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, indicating that it is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the stock's current valuation suggests that it is fairly valued, investors should keep an eye on insider trading activity and other factors that may impact the stock's future performance. It is essential to consider the broader market context and the company's fundamentals when making investment decisions.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 1,453 shares by Impinj Inc's CFO, Cary Baker, has drawn attention to the company's insider trading activity and valuation. With a history of more insider sells than buys over the past year, investors should monitor the stock closely for any potential changes in the company's prospects or valuation. As always, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making any investment decisions.

