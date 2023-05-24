On May 24, 2023, Carla Chaney, EVP and Chief HR Officer of Equifax Inc ( EFX, Financial), sold 15,180 shares of the company's stock. This insider sell comes amidst a year where Chaney has sold a total of 15,180 shares and purchased none. In this article, we will take a closer look at Carla Chaney, Equifax Inc's business, and analyze insider buy/sell trends and their relationship with the stock price.

Who is Carla Chaney?

Carla Chaney serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Equifax Inc. In her role, she is responsible for leading the company's global human resources strategy, including talent management, leadership development, and organizational effectiveness. With her extensive experience in human resources, Chaney plays a crucial role in shaping the company's culture and driving its growth.

Equifax Inc's Business Description

Equifax Inc is a leading global information solutions provider that specializes in credit reporting, analytics, and identity protection services. The company operates through four main business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. Equifax serves customers across various industries, including financial services, insurance, government, and telecommunications. By leveraging its unique data, analytics, and technology, Equifax helps businesses make informed decisions and consumers better understand their financial standing.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Stock Price Relationship

Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 9 insider sells for Equifax Inc. This indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying, which could be a signal for investors to monitor the stock closely. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's performance and market conditions, before drawing any conclusions.

On the day of Carla Chaney's recent sell, Equifax Inc's shares were trading at $207.54, giving the stock a market cap of $25,833.68 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 44.25, which is higher than the industry median of 16.72 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and historical performance.

However, with a price of $207.54 and a GuruFocus Value of $224.85, Equifax Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated using historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

Carla Chaney's recent sale of 15,180 shares of Equifax Inc ( EFX, Financial) is noteworthy, especially considering the overall trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. While the stock's price-earnings ratio suggests it may be overvalued compared to its industry and historical performance, the price-to-GF-Value ratio indicates that it is fairly valued. Investors should keep an eye on insider transactions and other factors, such as company performance and market conditions, to make informed decisions about Equifax Inc's stock.