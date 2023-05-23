On May 23, 2023, Scott Farquhar, Co-Founder, Co-CEO, and 10% Owner of Atlassian Corp ( TEAM, Financial), sold 8,614 shares of the company. This recent transaction is part of a series of insider sales by Farquhar over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 1,386,854 shares and purchased none.

Who is Scott Farquhar?

Scott Farquhar is the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Atlassian Corp, an Australian software company that specializes in developing products for project management, content management, and software development. Farquhar co-founded the company with Mike Cannon-Brookes in 2002, and since then, Atlassian has grown to become a leading provider of collaboration tools for teams worldwide.

About Atlassian Corp

Atlassian Corp is a global software company that provides a suite of products designed to help teams collaborate, communicate, and manage their work more effectively. The company's flagship products include Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, and Trello, which are used by millions of users across various industries. Atlassian's mission is to unleash the potential of every team by providing tools that empower collaboration and drive innovation.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Atlassian Corp reveals that there have been no insider buys over the past year. In contrast, there have been 350 insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the stock's current valuation to realize gains on their investments.

Valuation

On the day of Scott Farquhar's recent sale, shares of Atlassian Corp were trading at $160.46 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $42,701.753 million.

With a price of $160.46 and a GuruFocus Value of $396.36, Atlassian Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.4. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

The significant number of insider sells over the past year, including Scott Farquhar's recent sale, may raise concerns among investors. However, it is essential to consider the context of these transactions and the stock's current valuation. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.4, Atlassian Corp's stock is significantly undervalued, which may present a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

It is also worth noting that insider transactions can be influenced by various factors, such as personal financial needs or portfolio diversification. Therefore, investors should not solely rely on insider trading activity when making investment decisions but should also consider the company's fundamentals, growth prospects, and overall market conditions.

In conclusion, while the recent insider sell activity at Atlassian Corp, including Scott Farquhar's sale of 8,614 shares, may raise some concerns, the stock's current undervaluation suggests that it may still be an attractive investment opportunity for long-term investors who believe in the company's growth potential and product offerings.