Banco Itaú Chile announced that it filed today a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market informing the completion of the Reverse Stock Split

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SANTIAGO, Chile, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (NYSE: ITCL; SSE: ITAUCL)

In relation to the aforementioned amendment, we hereby announced that, as was informed by the Bank through a notice published on May 5 in the electronic newspaper www.latercera.com, on the date hereof the new shares of the Bank were exchange among its shareholders as a result of the Reverse Stock Split, with a total of 216,340,749 new shares being assigned and distributed among the shareholders as a result of the application of the Exchange Ratio approved at the Meeting. Likewise, on this same date, the Stock Exchanges have noted in their records the date of the exchange of the new shares, from which they can be traded in the local stock market.

As a result of the foregoing, (i) on this date, the amendments to the Bank’s bylaws agreed at the Meeting regarding the reduction in the number of shares into which the Bank’s capital stock is divided, has taken place, (ii) as of this date the Bank’s capital stock (amounting to $2,692,826,231,184) has been divided into 216,340,749 outstanding shares, fully subscribed and paid, (iii) as of this date the shares of Banco Itaú Chile (ITAUCL) are traded ex exchange, and (iv) of the 10,000 support shares not considered in the calculation of the Exchange Ratio, 3,444 shares were assigned, leaving a remainder of 6,556 support shares after completing the exchange. Pursuant to what was agreed at the Meeting, the aforementioned 6,556 remaining shares will be formally rendered null and void at an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting that the Board of Directors must summon to be held immediately after the next General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held during the first quarter of 2024.

The full Material Event Notice is available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

Investor Relations – Banco Itaú Chile

+56 (2) 2660-1701 / [email protected] / ir.itau.cl



Banco-Ita-Chile.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.