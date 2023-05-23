On May 23, 2023, President and CEO Paul Maleh sold 5,000 shares of CRA International Inc ( CRAI, Financial), a global consulting firm that offers economic, financial, and management consulting services. This recent transaction is part of a series of insider sales by Maleh over the past year, totaling 15,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Who is Paul Maleh?

Paul Maleh is the President and CEO of CRA International Inc. He has been with the company since 1992 and has held various leadership positions, including Group Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Under Maleh's leadership, CRA International has continued to grow and expand its global presence, providing expert consulting services to clients across various industries.

About CRA International Inc

CRA International Inc is a global consulting firm that specializes in economic, financial, and management consulting services. The company assists clients in various industries, including energy, technology, finance, healthcare, and government. CRA International's team of experts provides strategic advice, expert testimony, and regulatory support to help clients navigate complex business challenges and make informed decisions.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for CRA International Inc. However, there have been five insider sells, including the recent sale by Paul Maleh. This trend may indicate that insiders believe the stock is fairly valued or overvalued, leading them to sell their shares.

Valuation

On the day of Paul Maleh's recent sale, shares of CRA International Inc were trading at $97.38 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $665.379 million. The price-earnings ratio is 16.85, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 16.72 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $97.38 and a GuruFocus Value of $99.15, CRA International Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by President and CEO Paul Maleh may signal that the stock is fairly valued or overvalued. Investors should consider the company's valuation, insider trends, and overall business performance before making any investment decisions. As always, it is essential to conduct thorough research and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.