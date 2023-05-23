On May 23, 2023, Dave Girouard, CEO and 10% Owner of Upstart Holdings Inc ( UPST, Financial), sold 3,153 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Upstart Holdings Inc, which has seen 42 insider sells over the past year. In contrast, there has been only one insider buy during the same period. This article will provide an overview of Upstart Holdings Inc, an analysis of insider transactions, and the relationship between insider trading and stock price.

About Dave Girouard and Upstart Holdings Inc

Dave Girouard is the CEO and a 10% owner of Upstart Holdings Inc. He has a strong background in technology and finance, having previously worked at Google and Apple. Girouard's leadership has been instrumental in the growth and success of Upstart Holdings Inc.

Upstart Holdings Inc is a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform that partners with banks to provide personal loans. The company uses advanced machine learning models to assess credit risk more accurately, enabling it to offer better rates and approve more borrowers. Upstart's innovative approach to lending has disrupted the traditional financial industry and attracted significant interest from investors.

Insider Transactions and Stock Price Relationship

Over the past year, Dave Girouard has sold a total of 7,201 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend of insider selling is consistent with the broader pattern at Upstart Holdings Inc, which has seen 42 insider sells and only one insider buy over the past year. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking profits after a period of strong performance.

On the day of Dave Girouard's recent sale, shares of Upstart Holdings Inc were trading at $26.93 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2,056.028 million. To assess the stock's valuation, we can look at the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow), a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Given the recent insider selling activity and the stock's current valuation, investors should carefully consider whether Upstart Holdings Inc represents a good investment opportunity. While the company's innovative AI lending platform has the potential for significant growth, the high level of insider selling could be a cause for concern.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 3,153 shares by CEO and 10% owner Dave Girouard is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Upstart Holdings Inc. With 42 insider sells and only one insider buy over the past year, investors should carefully consider the implications of this activity on the stock's valuation and future prospects. Upstart Holdings Inc's innovative AI lending platform has the potential to disrupt the traditional financial industry, but the high level of insider selling may signal that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking profits after a period of strong performance.