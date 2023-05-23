On May 23, 2023, Svend Andersen, EVP & President of CHCI, purchased 2,900 shares of Perrigo Co PLC ( PRGO, Financial) at a price of $33.41 per share. This insider buying activity could be a signal for investors to take a closer look at the company's stock performance and valuation.

Who is Svend Andersen?

Svend Andersen is the Executive Vice President and President of Consumer Healthcare International (CHCI) at Perrigo Co PLC. He has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having held various leadership positions in global companies. Andersen's expertise in the field and his decision to invest in Perrigo Co PLC could be an indication of his confidence in the company's future prospects.

About Perrigo Co PLC

Perrigo Co PLC is a leading provider of over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being. The company offers a wide range of products, including cough and cold remedies, allergy relief, digestive health, and pain relief products. Perrigo's mission is to provide consumers with high-quality, affordable self-care products that support their overall health and wellness.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Svend Andersen has purchased a total of 2,900 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent insider buying activity could be a positive sign for investors, as it may indicate that the company's management believes in the stock's potential for growth.

In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys in total for Perrigo Co PLC, while there have been 5 insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders may have mixed opinions about the company's future performance.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Svend Andersen's recent purchase, shares of Perrigo Co PLC were trading at $33.41, giving the stock a market cap of $4,383.204 million.

With a price of $33.41 and a GuruFocus Value of $46.39, Perrigo Co PLC has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72. This indicates that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making a decision based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Svend Andersen, EVP & President of CHCI, could be a positive sign for investors considering Perrigo Co PLC. However, the mixed insider transaction history and the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio suggest that investors should carefully analyze the company's performance and valuation before making any investment decisions.