On May 24, 2023, David Nelson, CEO and President of West Bancorp Inc ( WTBA, Financial), purchased 1,948 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as it reflects the confidence of the company's top executive in the future prospects of the business. In this article, we will take a closer look at David Nelson, West Bancorp Inc, and the implications of this insider buying activity.

Who is David Nelson?

David Nelson serves as the CEO and President of West Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and businesses. With a strong background in the financial industry, Nelson has been instrumental in driving the growth and success of the company. His recent purchase of 1,948 shares further demonstrates his commitment to the organization and its future.

West Bancorp Inc's Business Description

West Bancorp Inc, headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, operates as the holding company for West Bank, which provides various banking services. The company offers a range of deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and consumer loans, including real estate, construction, agricultural, and small business administration loans. Additionally, West Bancorp Inc offers trust services, such as investment management, administration, and financial planning. The company serves customers through its branches in central and eastern Iowa, as well as through online and mobile banking platforms.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, David Nelson has purchased a total of 6,959 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's growth potential and financial stability. Furthermore, the insider transaction history for West Bancorp Inc shows a total of 8 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are confident in the company's prospects and are accumulating shares.

On the day of David Nelson's recent purchase, shares of West Bancorp Inc were trading at $17.23 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $287.618 million. The price-earnings ratio is 7.05, which is lower than the industry median of 7.9 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates that the stock is currently undervalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

With a price of $17.23 and a GuruFocus Value of $23.20, West Bancorp Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated using historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent insider buying activity by David Nelson, CEO and President of West Bancorp Inc, is a positive signal for investors. With a total of 6,959 shares purchased over the past year and no shares sold, Nelson's actions demonstrate his confidence in the company's future growth and financial stability. Additionally, the stock's current valuation suggests that it is modestly undervalued, providing a potential opportunity for investors to capitalize on this insider buying trend.

Investors should keep a close eye on West Bancorp Inc and consider the implications of this insider buying activity when making their investment decisions. As always, it is essential to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making any investment decisions.