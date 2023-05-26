Insider Buying: Zomedica Corp CEO HEATON LARRY C II Acquires 100,000 Shares

On May 26, 2023, HEATON LARRY C II, the CEO of Zomedica Corp (

ZOM, Financial), purchased 100,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is significant as it demonstrates the CEO's confidence in the company's future prospects. In this article, we will explore the background of HEATON LARRY C II, Zomedica Corp's business, and analyze the relationship between insider buying and selling and the stock price.

Who is HEATON LARRY C II?

HEATON LARRY C II is the Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica Corp. With extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, he has a strong track record of driving growth and innovation. Under his leadership, Zomedica Corp has been focusing on developing and commercializing innovative products for the veterinary market.

Zomedica Corp's Business Description

Zomedica Corp is a veterinary health company that focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. The company's mission is to provide veterinarians with the tools they need to deliver better care for their patients while improving their practice's financial performance. Zomedica Corp develops, manufactures, and commercializes a diverse portfolio of products for companion animals, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.

Insider Buying and Selling Analysis

Over the past year, HEATON LARRY C II has purchased a total of 100,000 shares and sold 0 shares. This indicates a strong vote of confidence in the company's future prospects. Additionally, the insider transaction history for Zomedica Corp shows that there have been 2 insider buys in total over the past year, with 0 insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are bullish on the company's prospects and believe that the stock is undervalued.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of HEATON LARRY C II's recent purchase, shares of Zomedica Corp were trading at $0.19 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $190.992 million. To determine whether the stock is fairly valued, we can look at the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By comparing the stock's current price to its GF Value, we can determine whether it is overvalued, fairly valued, or undervalued. If the stock's price is significantly below its GF Value, it may be an attractive investment opportunity, as the market has not yet recognized its true potential. Conversely, if the stock's price is significantly above its GF Value, it may be overvalued and not a good investment at the current price.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by CEO HEATON LARRY C II, along with the overall trend of insider buys over the past year, suggests that insiders are confident in Zomedica Corp's future prospects. Investors should consider these factors, along with the stock's valuation, when making investment decisions.

