EVP & COO Corey Grindal Sells 7,649 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)

1 hours ago
On May 25, 2023, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (

CQP, Financial). This insider sell comes amidst a year where Grindal has sold a total of 7,649 shares and purchased none.

Who is Corey Grindal?

Corey Grindal serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Cheniere Energy Partners LP. He has been with the company since 2013 and has held various leadership positions, including Senior Vice President of Gas Supply and Trading. Grindal's experience and expertise in the energy sector have been instrumental in the company's growth and success.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP's Business Description

Cheniere Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. The company is primarily engaged in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) business, owning and operating the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana. Cheniere Energy Partners LP focuses on the development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and related facilities, as well as the marketing and sale of LNG to customers worldwide.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been 5 insider buys and 2 insider sells, including Grindal's recent transaction, for Cheniere Energy Partners LP. This indicates a generally positive sentiment among insiders, with more insiders opting to buy shares than sell them.

Valuation

On the day of Corey Grindal's recent sell, shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP were trading at $45.93 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $21,737.928 million. The price-earnings ratio is 6.52, which is lower than the industry median of 7.64 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $45.93 and a GuruFocus Value of $85.26, Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.54. This means the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Insider transactions can provide valuable insights into the sentiment of company insiders regarding the stock's future performance. In the case of Cheniere Energy Partners LP, the overall trend of insider buys over the past year suggests a positive outlook for the company. However, Corey Grindal's recent sell of 7,649 shares may raise questions about his personal outlook on the stock.

It is essential to consider the context of the insider transactions and the stock's current valuation. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.54, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued, indicating potential upside for investors. While Grindal's recent sell may be a cause for concern, the overall positive trend of insider buys and the stock's undervalued status suggest that Cheniere Energy Partners LP may still be an attractive investment opportunity.

Investors should continue to monitor insider transactions and other relevant financial data to make informed decisions about their investments in Cheniere Energy Partners LP.

