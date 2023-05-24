Insider Sell: EVP, Human Resources Officer Melkeya Mcduffie Sells 714 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On May 24, 2023, Melkeya Mcduffie, the Executive Vice President and Human Resources Officer of Clean Harbors Inc (

CLH, Financial), sold 714 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction has raised questions about the insider's sentiment towards the company and its stock price.

Who is Melkeya Mcduffie?

Melkeya Mcduffie is the Executive Vice President and Human Resources Officer at Clean Harbors Inc. She has been with the company since 2018 and has played a crucial role in shaping the company's human resources strategy, talent management, and employee engagement. With her extensive experience in human resources, Mcduffie has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and success.

Clean Harbors Inc's Business Description

Clean Harbors Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy, and industrial services throughout North America. The company offers a broad range of services, including hazardous waste management, emergency response, industrial cleaning, and recycling services. With a commitment to safety, sustainability, and innovation, Clean Harbors Inc has been serving its customers for over 35 years, helping them reduce their environmental footprint and achieve their sustainability goals.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Melkeya Mcduffie has sold a total of 714 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend is in line with the overall insider transaction history for Clean Harbors Inc, which shows 0 insider buys and 13 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of Mcduffie's recent sale, shares of Clean Harbors Inc were trading at $144.29, giving the stock a market cap of $7,849.426 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 18.00, which is higher than the industry median of 17.19 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $144.29 and a GuruFocus Value of $139.76, Clean Harbors Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated using historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 714 shares by Melkeya Mcduffie, the EVP and Human Resources Officer of Clean Harbors Inc, has drawn attention to the company's insider trading activity. While the stock is currently fairly valued based on its GF Value, the overall trend of insider sells over the past year may raise concerns among investors. It is essential for investors to monitor insider trading activity and consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance and industry trends, before making any investment decisions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.