Insider Sell: Mueller Industries Inc CEO Gregory Christopher Sells 24,778 Shares

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On May 25, 2023, Gregory Christopher, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Mueller Industries Inc (

MLI, Financial), sold 24,778 shares of the company's stock. This move comes as part of a series of transactions by Christopher over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 113,672 shares and purchased none.

About Gregory Christopher and Mueller Industries Inc

Gregory Christopher has been with Mueller Industries Inc for several years, serving as the Chairman of the Board and CEO. Mueller Industries Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. The company operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. Its products are used in various applications, including plumbing, refrigeration, air conditioning, and other industrial sectors.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Mueller Industries Inc reveals a trend of insider selling over the past year. There have been no insider buys during this period, while there have been 12 insider sells. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking profits after a period of growth.

Valuation

On the day of Gregory Christopher's recent sale, shares of Mueller Industries Inc were trading at $76.02 apiece, giving the stock a market capitalization of $4,374.974 million. The price-earnings ratio is 6.44, which is lower than the industry median of 22.22 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $76.02 and a GuruFocus Value of $62.70, Mueller Industries Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21. This means the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Insider selling activity, such as the recent sale by Gregory Christopher, can sometimes be a bearish signal for investors. However, it is essential to consider the context of these transactions and the overall performance of the company. In the case of Mueller Industries Inc, the stock has experienced significant growth in recent years, and the company's financial performance has been strong.

While the stock may be modestly overvalued based on its GF Value, it is still trading at a lower price-earnings ratio compared to the industry median. This could suggest that the stock is still relatively attractive compared to its peers, despite the recent insider selling activity.

Investors should continue to monitor insider transactions and the company's financial performance to make informed decisions about their investments in Mueller Industries Inc. It is also crucial to consider other factors, such as the overall market conditions and the company's growth prospects, before making any investment decisions.

In conclusion, while the recent insider selling activity by Gregory Christopher may raise some concerns, it is essential to consider the broader context and the company's overall performance. Mueller Industries Inc has shown strong financial performance, and its stock may still be relatively attractive compared to its industry peers. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's developments and insider transactions to make well-informed decisions about their investments.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.