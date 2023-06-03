On May 26, 2023, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer John Daunt sold 27,717 shares of Liquidity Services Inc ( LQDT, Financial), a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world's largest marketplace for business surplus. The company operates through various e-commerce platforms, including Liquidation.com, GovDeals.com, and Secondipity.com, among others. Liquidity Services Inc helps clients maximize the value of surplus assets by providing a range of services, such as valuation, asset management, and disposition.

John Daunt's Insider Trading Activity

Over the past year, John Daunt has sold a total of 71,522 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent transaction marks a significant insider sell, which may indicate Daunt's sentiment towards the company's current valuation and future prospects.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Liquidity Services Inc reveals that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year. In contrast, there have been 20 insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders may have concerns about the company's stock performance or valuation.

Valuation

On the day of John Daunt's recent sell, shares of Liquidity Services Inc were trading at $15.1 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $460.804 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.02, which is lower than the industry median of 16.1 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a current price of $15.1 and a GuruFocus Value of $16.99, Liquidity Services Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the stock appears to be modestly undervalued, the recent insider sell by John Daunt may raise concerns among investors. It is essential to consider both the company's valuation and insider trading activity when making investment decisions. Investors should conduct thorough research and analysis before making any decisions regarding Liquidity Services Inc or any other stock.

Keep an eye on insider trading activity and other relevant financial news to stay informed about your investments. For more information on Liquidity Services Inc and other stocks, visit gurufocus.com.