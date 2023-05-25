On May 25, 2023, Eddie Steiner, President & CEO of CSB Bancorp Inc ( CSBB, Financial), purchased 353 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as it reflects the confidence of a top executive in the company's prospects and future performance.

Who is Eddie Steiner?

Eddie Steiner has been serving as the President & CEO of CSB Bancorp Inc since 2009. Under his leadership, the company has experienced steady growth and has maintained a strong financial position. Steiner's insider buying activity is a positive signal for investors, as it demonstrates his belief in the company's potential for further growth and success.

About CSB Bancorp Inc

CSB Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company that operates through its subsidiary, The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg, Ohio. The bank provides a wide range of banking and financial services, including commercial and retail banking, trust services, and mortgage banking. With a focus on customer service and community involvement, CSB Bancorp Inc has established a strong presence in its market area.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Eddie Steiner has purchased a total of 1,994 shares and has not sold any shares. This pattern of insider buying is a positive indicator for investors, as it suggests that the company's top management is confident in its future prospects and is willing to invest their personal capital in the stock.

The insider transaction history for CSB Bancorp Inc shows a total of 24 insider buys over the past year, while there has been only 1 insider sell during the same period. This trend of insider buying activity is a bullish signal for the stock, as it indicates that insiders believe the company's shares are undervalued and have the potential for future appreciation.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Eddie Steiner's recent purchase, shares of CSB Bancorp Inc were trading at $36.5 apiece, giving the stock a market capitalization of $97.843 million. The price-earnings ratio of 6.78 is lower than the industry median of 7.9 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued.

With a price of $36.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $44.65, CSB Bancorp Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Eddie Steiner, President & CEO of CSB Bancorp Inc, is a positive signal for investors. The stock's current valuation, combined with the overall trend of insider buying, suggests that the company's shares are undervalued and have the potential for future appreciation. Investors should consider these factors when evaluating the investment opportunity presented by CSB Bancorp Inc.