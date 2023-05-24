On May 24, 2023, Kate Burke, COO & CFO of AllianceBernstein Holding LP ( AB, Financial), sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock. This transaction follows a series of insider sell transactions by Kate Burke over the past year, totaling 25,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Who is Kate Burke?

Kate Burke is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of AllianceBernstein Holding LP. She has been with the company since 2004 and has held various leadership positions within the organization. As COO & CFO, Burke is responsible for overseeing the company's operations and financial management.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP's Business Description

AllianceBernstein Holding LP is a global investment management firm that provides diversified investment management services to a broad range of clients, including institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and retail investors. The company offers a wide array of investment products and services, such as equity strategies, fixed income strategies, alternative investments, and multi-asset solutions. AllianceBernstein Holding LP operates in more than 20 countries and has a strong presence in major financial markets around the world.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for AllianceBernstein Holding LP. However, there have been five insider sells, including the recent transaction by Kate Burke. This trend may indicate that insiders are taking advantage of the current market conditions to realize gains on their investments.

Relationship Between Insider Transactions and Stock Price

Insider transactions can provide valuable insights into the sentiment of company insiders regarding the stock's future performance. In the case of AllianceBernstein Holding LP, the recent insider sell transactions may suggest that some insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued or that they are taking profits off the table. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance and market conditions, before drawing any conclusions.

Valuation

On the day of Kate Burke's recent sell transaction, shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP were trading at $33.79 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $3,893.339 million.

The price-earnings ratio is 14.14, which is higher than the industry median of 13.15 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

With a price of $33.79 and a GuruFocus Value of $107.68, AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.31. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the recent insider sell transactions by Kate Burke and other insiders may raise some concerns, it is essential to consider the overall financial performance and valuation of AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GF Value, which may present an attractive investment opportunity for long-term investors.