On May 24, 2023, Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corp ( DXR, Financial), purchased 2000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as it reflects the confidence of the company's top executive in the future prospects of the business. In this article, we will take a closer look at Michael Feldschuh, Daxor Corp's business, and the relationship between insider transactions and stock price.

Who is Michael Feldschuh?

Michael Feldschuh is the CEO and President of Daxor Corp. He has been with the company since 2015 and has played a significant role in its growth and development. With a background in finance and biotechnology, Feldschuh brings a unique perspective to the company, helping to drive innovation and strategic growth.

Daxor Corp's Business Description

Daxor Corp is a medical device company that specializes in the development and manufacturing of innovative blood volume measurement technologies. The company's flagship product, the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, is a diagnostic tool that provides accurate and precise blood volume measurements, helping physicians make better-informed decisions for their patients. Daxor Corp's technology has applications in various medical fields, including critical care, cardiology, and nephrology.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Michael Feldschuh has purchased a total of 2000 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects and performance. In addition, the insider transaction history for Daxor Corp shows a total of 4 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are confident in the company's growth potential and are willing to invest their own money in the stock.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Michael Feldschuh's recent purchase, shares of Daxor Corp were trading at $9.75 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $42.267 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 11.32, which is lower than the industry median of 28.39 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Based on these factors, the GF Value suggests that Daxor Corp's stock may be undervalued, providing a potential opportunity for investors. The recent insider buying activity, coupled with the stock's attractive valuation, could signal a promising outlook for the company.

Conclusion

The recent insider buying activity by Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corp, demonstrates confidence in the company's future prospects. With a total of 2000 shares purchased over the past year and no shares sold, Feldschuh's actions align with the overall trend of insider buying at Daxor Corp. The stock's current valuation, as indicated by the price-earnings ratio and GF Value, suggests that it may be undervalued, providing a potential opportunity for investors. As a result, investors may want to consider Daxor Corp as a potential addition to their portfolios.