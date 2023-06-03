Insider Sell: SVP and CFO Richard Barker Sells 25,000 Shares of Noble Corp PLC (NE)

On May 26, 2023, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Richard Barker sold 25,000 shares of Noble Corp PLC (

NE, Financial), a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in providing drilling services worldwide, with a focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment drilling. Noble Corp PLC operates a fleet of high-specification drilling rigs, including drillships, semisubmersibles, and jack-ups.

Who is Richard Barker?

Richard Barker has been serving as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Noble Corp PLC since 2018. With extensive experience in the oil and gas industry, Barker has held various leadership positions in finance and accounting throughout his career. His role at Noble Corp PLC involves overseeing the company's financial strategy, risk management, and investor relations.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Richard Barker has sold a total of 25,000 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale represents a significant portion of his holdings in the company. The insider transaction history for Noble Corp PLC shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 4 insider sells during the same period. This trend may indicate that insiders are less optimistic about the company's future prospects or are taking advantage of a higher stock price to realize gains.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Richard Barker's recent sale, shares of Noble Corp PLC were trading at $40.16 apiece, giving the stock a market capitalization of $5,557.647 million. The price-earnings ratio is 19.37, which is higher than the industry median of 7.55 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers but undervalued based on its historical trading multiples.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Considering the GF Value and the stock's current price, investors may want to closely monitor Noble Corp PLC's performance and insider trading activity to determine if the recent insider sell is a signal of potential headwinds or simply a personal financial decision by Richard Barker.

It is essential to keep in mind that insider trading activity should not be the sole basis for investment decisions. Investors should also consider the company's financial performance, industry trends, and overall market conditions before making any investment decisions.

For more information on Noble Corp PLC and insider trading activity, visit GuruFocus.com.

