On May 26, 2023, President and CEO Linda Findley sold 12,464 shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc ( APRN, Financial), a leading meal-kit delivery service company. This recent transaction is part of a series of insider sell activities by Findley over the past year.

Who is Linda Findley?

Linda Findley is the President and CEO of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. She has been with the company since 2019 and has played a significant role in the company's growth and development. With her extensive experience in the consumer products industry, Findley has been instrumental in driving Blue Apron's strategic initiatives and expanding its customer base.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc's Business Description

Blue Apron Holdings Inc is a meal-kit delivery service company that provides customers with pre-portioned ingredients and recipes to prepare home-cooked meals. The company aims to make cooking at home more accessible and enjoyable by offering a variety of meal plans and dietary options. Blue Apron's services cater to individuals and families, with a focus on high-quality ingredients, sustainable sourcing, and reducing food waste.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Linda Findley has sold a total of 44,055 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 12,464 shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Blue Apron Holdings Inc. In the past year, there has been only one insider buy, while there have been 20 insider sells.

The stock price of Blue Apron Holdings Inc was trading at $0.56 per share on the day of Linda Findley's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $41.269 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $2.05, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.27, indicating that it may be a possible value trap and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider selling activity at Blue Apron Holdings Inc, coupled with the stock's low price-to-GF-Value ratio, may raise concerns for potential investors. It is essential to consider the company's financial performance, growth prospects, and overall market conditions before making any investment decisions.

In conclusion, the recent sale of 12,464 shares by President and CEO Linda Findley is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Blue Apron Holdings Inc. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.27, the stock may be a possible value trap, and investors should carefully evaluate the company's financials and growth prospects before making any investment decisions.