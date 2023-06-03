On May 26, 2023, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Gregory Hackman sold 15,749 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc ( BOOT, Financial), a leading lifestyle retail chain that operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company offers a wide range of western and work-related apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children. With a strong focus on providing quality products and exceptional customer service, Boot Barn Holdings Inc has established itself as a prominent player in the retail industry.

Who is Gregory Hackman?

Gregory Hackman serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. With extensive experience in the retail sector, Hackman plays a crucial role in the company's operations, overseeing various aspects of the business, including supply chain management, store operations, and merchandising. His strategic leadership and industry expertise have contributed significantly to the company's growth and success.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Gregory Hackman has sold a total of 15,749 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale represents a notable insider transaction, as it is essential to analyze insider trading activities to gain insights into the company's prospects and the insiders' confidence in the business.

The insider transaction history for Boot Barn Holdings Inc reveals that there have been 5 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year. This data suggests a generally positive sentiment among insiders, as the number of buys outweighs the sells. However, investors should closely monitor the insider trading activities to identify any potential shifts in sentiment that may impact the stock price.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Gregory Hackman's recent sale, shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc were trading at $69.16 apiece, giving the company a market capitalization of $2,108.915 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 12.55, which is lower than the industry median of 16.39 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates that the stock is currently undervalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

With a current price of $69.16 and a GuruFocus Value of $86.61, Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated using the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, Gregory Hackman's recent sale of 15,749 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc warrants attention from investors. While the overall insider trading activity for the company has been positive over the past year, it is crucial to monitor any changes in sentiment that may impact the stock price. Currently, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its price-earnings ratio and GF Value, presenting a potential opportunity for investors seeking value in the retail sector.