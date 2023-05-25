On May 25, 2023, Ronald Bain, the Chief Financial Officer of VAALCO Energy Inc ( EGY, Financial), purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock. This recent insider buying activity has caught the attention of investors and analysts alike, as it may signal a positive outlook for the company's future performance.

Who is Ronald Bain of VAALCO Energy Inc?

Ronald Bain is the Chief Financial Officer of VAALCO Energy Inc, a position he has held since 2018. With over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, Bain has a strong background in finance, accounting, and strategic planning. His expertise and leadership have been instrumental in driving the company's growth and success.

VAALCO Energy Inc's Business Description

VAALCO Energy Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company's primary focus is on its operations in West Africa, specifically in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. VAALCO Energy Inc aims to create value for its shareholders by leveraging its technical expertise and strategic partnerships to optimize production and minimize costs.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Ronald Bain has purchased a total of 9,250 shares and sold 0 shares. This indicates a strong bullish sentiment from the company's CFO. Additionally, the insider transaction history for VAALCO Energy Inc shows a total of 8 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year. This trend suggests that insiders are confident in the company's prospects and are accumulating shares.

On the day of Ronald Bain's recent purchase, shares of VAALCO Energy Inc were trading at $3.95 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $420.684 million. The price-earnings ratio of 7.04 is lower than the industry median of 7.55 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates that the stock is currently undervalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

Furthermore, with a price of $3.95 and a GuruFocus Value of $5.76, VAALCO Energy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69. This means the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent insider buying activity by CFO Ronald Bain, along with the overall positive insider transaction trend, suggests that VAALCO Energy Inc's management is optimistic about the company's future performance. The stock's current undervaluation, as indicated by its price-earnings ratio and price-to-GF-Value ratio, presents an attractive opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the energy sector. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider their risk tolerance before making any investment decisions.