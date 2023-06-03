Insider Sell: CEO and 10% Owner Gregory Roberts Sells 6,587 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 24, 2023, CEO and 10% Owner Gregory Roberts sold 6,587 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (

AMRK, Financial), a full-service precious metals trading company. This move comes amidst a year of insider selling activity for the company, with no insider buys recorded over the same period.

Who is Gregory Roberts?

Gregory Roberts is the CEO and a 10% owner of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. He has been with the company for several years, leading its growth and expansion in the precious metals industry. With his extensive experience and knowledge in the field, Roberts has played a crucial role in the company's success.

About A-Mark Precious Metals Inc

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc is a full-service precious metals trading company that offers a wide range of products and services. The company deals in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, providing its clients with various investment options. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc caters to a diverse clientele, including coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, and financial institutions.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Gregory Roberts has sold a total of 69,136 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 6,587 shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. In the past year, there have been 20 insider sells and 0 insider buys.

This pattern of insider selling could be an indication that company insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking profits after a period of growth. Investors should monitor insider trading activity to gain insights into the company's prospects and the insiders' confidence in its future performance.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Gregory Roberts's recent sale, shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc were trading at $36.33 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $825.984 million. The price-earnings ratio is 5.76, which is lower than the industry median of 17.11 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $36.33 and a GuruFocus Value of $25.65, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.42. This means the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Investors should consider the stock's valuation and insider trading activity when making investment decisions. While A-Mark Precious Metals Inc has shown strong performance in the past, the recent insider selling and the stock's overvaluation may warrant caution for potential investors.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.