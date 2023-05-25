On May 25, 2023, Rao Mulpuri, CEO of View Inc ( VIEW, Financial), purchased 206,583 shares of the company's stock. This move is significant as it demonstrates the CEO's confidence in the company's future prospects. In this article, we will take a closer look at Rao Mulpuri, View Inc, and the relationship between insider buying and selling and the stock price.

Who is Rao Mulpuri?

Rao Mulpuri is the CEO of View Inc, a company that specializes in smart glass technology. Mulpuri has a strong background in technology and innovation, having held various leadership positions in the semiconductor and solar industries. Under his leadership, View Inc has become a pioneer in the development and commercialization of dynamic glass, which can change its tint in response to external conditions, improving energy efficiency and occupant comfort in buildings.

View Inc's Business Description

View Inc is a leading provider of smart glass solutions for commercial and residential buildings. The company's innovative technology allows glass to change its tint automatically, reducing energy consumption and enhancing the comfort of occupants. View Inc's dynamic glass products are designed to improve the energy efficiency of buildings, reduce glare, and provide a more comfortable environment for occupants. The company's solutions have been installed in various types of buildings, including offices, hotels, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Rao Mulpuri has purchased a total of 721,152 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects and potential for growth. The insider transaction history for View Inc shows a total of 6 insider buys over the past year, while there has been only 1 insider sell during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are generally optimistic about the company's future and are willing to invest their own money in the stock.

On the day of Rao Mulpuri's recent purchase, shares of View Inc were trading at $0.21 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $44.098 million. This relatively low valuation could be an attractive entry point for investors who believe in the company's growth potential.

Valuation

To assess the intrinsic value of View Inc's stock, we can use the GF Value, which is based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value takes into account the following factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By considering these factors, investors can gain a better understanding of whether View Inc's stock is undervalued or overvalued. The recent insider buying activity, particularly by the CEO, suggests that the company's leadership believes in its growth potential and that the stock may be undervalued at its current price.

Conclusion

The recent purchase of 206,583 shares by View Inc's CEO, Rao Mulpuri, is a strong vote of confidence in the company's future prospects. With a total of 721,152 shares purchased by Mulpuri over the past year and a general trend of insider buying, it appears that the company's leadership is optimistic about its growth potential. Investors should consider these factors, along with the company's valuation, when making investment decisions regarding View Inc's stock.