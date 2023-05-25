On May 25, 2023, Aby Mathew, the Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of BioLife Solutions Inc ( BLFS, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a series of insider sales by Mathew over the past year, totaling 111,135 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Who is Aby Mathew of BioLife Solutions Inc?

Aby Mathew is the Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at BioLife Solutions Inc. He has been with the company since 2007 and has played a crucial role in the development and commercialization of the company's proprietary biopreservation media products. Mathew holds a Ph.D. in Biological Sciences from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, India, and has extensive experience in the field of biopreservation and cell therapy.

BioLife Solutions Inc's Business Description

BioLife Solutions Inc is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of proprietary clinical-grade biopreservation media products for cells, tissues, and organs. The company's product portfolio includes HypoThermosol® FRS, CryoStor®, and Tissue-Tek®. These products are designed to improve the quality and functionality of biologic materials during freezing, thawing, and hypothermic storage. BioLife Solutions serves a wide range of customers, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and regenerative medicine companies, as well as research institutions and hospitals.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 117 insider sells for BioLife Solutions Inc. This trend indicates that insiders are more inclined to sell their shares rather than buy. This could be a sign that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking advantage of a high stock price to cash in on their investments.

On the day of Aby Mathew's recent sale, shares of BioLife Solutions Inc were trading at $22.24, giving the stock a market cap of $977.766 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $48.14 and a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.46, the stock is considered a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the stock may appear undervalued based on its GF Value, the high number of insider sells over the past year could be a warning sign for potential investors. It is essential to consider both the valuation metrics and insider trading activity when making investment decisions.

In conclusion, Aby Mathew's recent sale of 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions Inc is part of a broader trend of insider selling for the company. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.46, the stock may appear undervalued, but investors should exercise caution and consider the high number of insider sells before making any investment decisions.