NEW YORK, May 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating the proposed $30 per share acquisition of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) by the company's senior management team. The firm is concerned about the price being offered as well as potential conflicts of interest.

Franchise Group owns and manages several retail outlets, including Pet Supplies Plus, Wag N' Wash, American Freight, The Vitamin Shoppe, Badcock Home Furniture & More, Buddy's Home Furnishings and Sylvan Learning. The company's largest shareholders include Brian R. Kahn and his private equity firm, Vintage Capital Management, LLC, who oversaw the acquisition of Franchise Group's various portfolio companies.

On May 10, 2023, Franchise Group announced that Kahn and other members of his management team reached a deal to buy out the company's other shareholders for just $30 per share, which values the company at approximately $2.6 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders, is concerned about the inadequate deal price. The per share deal price is less than the 52-week high trading price of $44.25 per share, and it's also less than a $35 per share price target established by financial analysts. Julie & Holleman is also concerned about conflicts of interest. Franchise Group insiders are cashing out public shareholders while retaining an interest in the company's substantial upside potential.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit https://www.julieholleman.com/. This notice may constitute attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

