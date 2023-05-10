FRG SPECIAL ALERT: Franchise Group Shareholders Interested in Pursuing Claims for Additional Consideration Should Contact Julie & Holleman Regarding Pending Sale

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 27, 2023

NEW YORK, May 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating the proposed $30 per share acquisition of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) by the company's senior management team. The firm is concerned about the price being offered as well as potential conflicts of interest.

Julie_Holleman_LLP1_Logo.jpg

For a free consultation and to learn more about our investigation, click here or visit:

https://julieholleman.com/?p=3012

Franchise Group owns and manages several retail outlets, including Pet Supplies Plus, Wag N' Wash, American Freight, The Vitamin Shoppe, Badcock Home Furniture & More, Buddy's Home Furnishings and Sylvan Learning. The company's largest shareholders include Brian R. Kahn and his private equity firm, Vintage Capital Management, LLC, who oversaw the acquisition of Franchise Group's various portfolio companies.

On May 10, 2023, Franchise Group announced that Kahn and other members of his management team reached a deal to buy out the company's other shareholders for just $30 per share, which values the company at approximately $2.6 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders, is concerned about the inadequate deal price. The per share deal price is less than the 52-week high trading price of $44.25 per share, and it's also less than a $35 per share price target established by financial analysts. Julie & Holleman is also concerned about conflicts of interest. Franchise Group insiders are cashing out public shareholders while retaining an interest in the company's substantial upside potential.

If you would like more information about Julie & Holleman's investigation, please contact W. Scott Holleman at [email protected] or (929) 415-1020, or submit your contact information by clicking here.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit https://www.julieholleman.com/. This notice may constitute attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

favicon.png?sn=NY12933&sd=2023-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frg-special-alert-franchise-group-shareholders-interested-in-pursuing-claims-for-additional-consideration-should-contact-julie--holleman-regarding-pending-sale-301836238.html

SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY12933&Transmission_Id=202305271605PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY12933&DateId=20230527
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.