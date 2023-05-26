On May 26, 2023, Gary Yu, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Diodes Inc ( DIOD, Financial), sold 1000 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider selling activity for Diodes Inc, with no insider buys recorded over the past year. In this article, we will take a closer look at Gary Yu's role in the company, Diodes Inc's business, and the relationship between insider transactions and the stock price.

Who is Gary Yu?

Gary Yu has been with Diodes Inc since 2005 and currently serves as the company's COO. He has played a significant role in the company's growth and operations, overseeing the development and execution of strategic plans and initiatives. With his extensive experience in the semiconductor industry, Gary Yu has been instrumental in driving the company's success.

About Diodes Inc

Diodes Inc is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The company serves the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Diodes Inc's products include diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors, power management devices, and more.

Insider Transactions and Stock Price Relationship

Over the past year, Gary Yu has sold a total of 6275 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend is consistent with the overall insider transaction history for Diodes Inc, which shows 0 insider buys and 32 insider sells over the past year. This pattern of insider selling could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking profits after a period of growth.

On the day of Gary Yu's recent sale, shares of Diodes Inc were trading at $96.5 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $4,380.457 million. The price-earnings ratio is 13.38, which is lower than the industry median of 23.01 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

With a price of $96.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $97.94, Diodes Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. This means the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow), a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

While the recent insider selling activity by Gary Yu and other insiders at Diodes Inc may raise some concerns, it is essential to consider the company's valuation and overall performance. With a price-earnings ratio lower than the industry median and a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99, the stock appears to be fairly valued. Investors should keep an eye on the company's financial performance and any future insider transactions to make informed decisions about their investments in Diodes Inc.