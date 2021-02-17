SAN DIEGO

May 26, 2023

February 17, 2021

May 9, 2023

July 24, 2023

[email protected]

January 9, 2023

February 28, 2023

March 1, 2023

March 16, 2023

March 24, 2023

April 12, 2023

Daniel Plants

David H. Mowry

May 9, 2023

Rohan Seth

$1.75 billion

$5.3 billion

$7.2 billion

San Diego, CA

[email protected]







/PRNewswire/ -- The law firm ofannounces that purchasers or acquirers of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) common stock betweenand, inclusive (the "Class Period") have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff of theclass action lawsuit. Captioned, No. 23-cv-02560 (N.D. Cal.), theclass action lawsuit charges Cutera and certain of its top executives and directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.: Cutera is a medical aesthetic device company that provides equipment for beauty treatments.Theclass action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cutera overstated the sustainability of its revenue growth; (ii) there were significant conflicts among members of Cutera's senior leadership and Board of Directors; and (iii) there were several material weaknesses in Cutera's internal control of financial reporting.On, Cutera revealed that Cutera had failed to meet its revenue guidance for 2022. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock declined more than 23%.Then, on, Cutera disclosed that Cutera would not be able to timely file its annual financial report by thedeadline. Cutera also disclosed that it identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to ineffective inventory count controls. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock declined further.Thereafter, on, Cutera announced it would not meet the extended deadline for filing its 2022 annual report. Cutera also revealed that, in addition to the material weaknesses previously identified, Cutera had identified material weaknesses related to stock-based compensation. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock declined more than 12%.A week later, on, Cutera disclosed that Nasdaq notified it that it was "not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)" for failing to timely file its 2022 annual financial report. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock decline more than 3%.Then, on, Cutera announced that it had terminated its Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, defendant J., as well as its Chief Executive Officer, defendant. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock declined more than 28%.Finally, on, Cutera reported disappointing financial results for the first quarter 2022 that were "below expectations due to execution challenges in the business" and announced that Cutera's Chief Financial Officer, defendant, had resigned. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock declined 30% over two trading sessions, further damaging investors.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Cutera common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing theclass action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate theclass action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of theclass action lawsuit.: Robbins Geller is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering more thanfor investors in 2022 – the third year in a row Robbins Geller tops the list. And in those three years alone, Robbins Geller recovered nearlyfor investors, more than double the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– inPlease visit the following page for more information:Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900,92101J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cutr-alert-cutera-inc-investors-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-class-action-lawsuit-301835994.html



SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP



