LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 27, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), a leading U.S.-based critical minerals company, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 25, 2023.

The ten (10) nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by the shareholders of the Company, through a combination of votes by proxy and electronic poll, as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

J. Birks Bovaird

40,314,043

86.84 %

6,109,486

13.16 %

Mark S. Chalmers

44,897,509

96.71 %

1,526,020

3.29 %

Benjamin Eshleman III

44,779,891

96.46 %

1,643,638

3.54 %

Ivy V. Estabrooke

45,201,656

97.37 %

1,221,873

2.63 %

Barbara A. Filas

45,171,479

97.30 %

1,252,050

2.70 %

Bruce D. Hansen

44,379,653

95.60 %

2,043,876

4.40 %

Jaqueline Herrera

45,135,865

97.23 %

1,287,664

2.77 %

Dennis L. Higgs

45,121,354

97.20 %

1,302,175

2.80 %

Robert W. Kirkwood

45,135,063

97.22 %

1,288,466

2.78 %

Alexander G. Morrison

45,286,508

97.55 %

1,137,027

2.45 %

About Energy Fuels: Energy Fuels is a leading US-based critical minerals company. The Company, as the leading producer of uranium in the United States, mines uranium and produces natural uranium concentrates that are sold to major nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels recently began production of advanced rare earth element ("REE") materials, including mixed REE carbonate and plans to produce commercial quantities of separated REE oxides in the future. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is evaluating the recovery of radionuclides needed for emerging cancer treatments. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and substantially all its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds two of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah and the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ("ISR") Project in Wyoming. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the US today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year, has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE products, from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. The Company recently acquired the Bahia Project in Brazil, which is believed to have significant quantities of titanium (ilmenite and rutile), zirconium (zircon) and REE (monazite) minerals. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the US and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-announces-election-of-directors-301836246.html

SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO12939&Transmission_Id=202305271928PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO12939&DateId=20230527
