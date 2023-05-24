On May 24, 2023, Doug Black, CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE), sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction has caught the attention of investors and market analysts, prompting a closer look at the company's insider trading activities and the potential implications for its stock price.

Who is Doug Black?

Doug Black is the CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, a leading distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers a comprehensive range of products, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer, herbicides, landscape accessories, and outdoor lighting. Under Black's leadership, SiteOne has experienced significant growth and expansion, solidifying its position as a key player in the landscape supply industry.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc's Business Description

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is a leading wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a wide range of products and services to landscape professionals, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer, herbicides, landscape accessories, and outdoor lighting. SiteOne operates through a network of over 500 branches across the U.S. and Canada, offering customers a convenient and reliable source for their landscape supply needs.

Doug Black's Insider Trading Activity

Over the past year, Doug Black has sold a total of 55,618 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 8,000 shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling activity at the company.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc reveals that there have been no insider buys over the past year. In contrast, there have been seven insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the stock's current valuation to realize gains on their investments.

Valuation

On the day of Doug Black's recent sale, shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc were trading at $141.27 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $6,347.745 million.

The price-earnings ratio for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is 31.01, which is higher than the industry median of 11.86 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its industry peers but undervalued based on its own historical trading multiples.

With a price of $141.27 and a GuruFocus Value of $195.16, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that takes into account the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sale of 8,000 shares by CEO Doug Black may be a signal for investors to pay closer attention to SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc's insider trading activity and stock valuation. While the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value, the trend of insider selling could be a cause for concern. Investors should carefully consider these factors when making decisions about their investments in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.