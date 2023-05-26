Insider Buying: CEO HEATON LARRY C II Acquires 100,000 Shares of Zomedica Corp (ZOM)

1 hours ago
On May 26, 2023, HEATON LARRY C II, CEO of Zomedica Corp (

ZOM, Financial), purchased 100,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is significant as it demonstrates the CEO's confidence in the company's future prospects. In this article, we will explore the background of HEATON LARRY C II, Zomedica Corp's business, and analyze the relationship between insider buying and selling and the stock price.

Who is HEATON LARRY C II?

HEATON LARRY C II is the Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica Corp. With a strong background in the pharmaceutical and veterinary industries, he brings valuable experience and leadership to the company. Over the past year, HEATON LARRY C II has purchased a total of 100,000 shares and has not sold any shares.

Zomedica Corp's Business Description

Zomedica Corp is a veterinary health company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative diagnostics and pharmaceuticals for the companion animal market. The company's mission is to improve the health and well-being of pets by providing veterinarians with advanced diagnostic tools and pharmaceuticals that are safe, effective, and easy to use. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Zomedica Corp aims to become a leader in the veterinary health industry.

Insider Buying and Selling Analysis

Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys in total for Zomedica Corp, with no insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders are confident in the company's future prospects and believe that the stock is undervalued. Insider buying can be a positive signal for investors, as it indicates that those with the most knowledge about the company's operations and prospects are willing to invest their own money in the stock.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of HEATON LARRY C II's recent purchase, shares of Zomedica Corp were trading at $0.19 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $190.992 million. To determine whether the stock is fairly valued, we can look at the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By comparing the stock's current price to its GF Value, investors can determine whether the stock is undervalued, fairly valued, or overvalued. In the case of Zomedica Corp, the recent insider buying activity, combined with the company's strong business prospects, suggests that the stock may be undervalued and could represent a potential investment opportunity.

Conclusion

The recent insider buying activity by CEO HEATON LARRY C II in Zomedica Corp is a positive signal for investors. With a total of 100,000 shares purchased over the past year and no insider sells, it demonstrates confidence in the company's future prospects. The stock's current valuation, combined with the company's strong business focus and commitment to innovation, suggests that Zomedica Corp may be an attractive investment opportunity for those looking to invest in the veterinary health industry.

