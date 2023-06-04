Insider Sell: EVP & COO Corey Grindal Sells 7,649 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)

On May 25, 2023, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (

CQP, Financial). This insider sell comes amidst a year where Grindal has sold a total of 7,649 shares and purchased none. In this article, we will take a closer look at Corey Grindal's role in the company, Cheniere Energy Partners LP's business, and analyze the relationship between insider buy/sell transactions and the stock price.

Who is Corey Grindal?

Corey Grindal serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Cheniere Energy Partners LP. With extensive experience in the energy industry, Grindal plays a crucial role in overseeing the company's operations and ensuring its continued growth and success.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP's Business Description

Cheniere Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. The company is primarily engaged in the development, construction, and operation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and pipelines. Its primary asset is the Sabine Pass LNG terminal, which is located in Louisiana and has the capacity to produce and export LNG. Cheniere Energy Partners LP is focused on providing clean, safe, and efficient energy solutions to customers worldwide.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, there have been 5 insider buys and 2 insider sells for Cheniere Energy Partners LP. This indicates a generally positive sentiment among insiders, as the number of buys outweighs the sells. However, it is essential to consider the context of each transaction and its potential impact on the stock price.

On the day of Corey Grindal's recent sell, shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP were trading at $45.93, giving the stock a market cap of $21,737.928 million. The price-earnings ratio is 6.52, which is lower than the industry median of 7.55 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

Furthermore, with a price of $45.93 and a GuruFocus Value of $85.15, Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.54. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While Corey Grindal's recent sell may raise some concerns, it is essential to consider the overall insider transaction trends and the stock's current valuation. The fact that there have been more insider buys than sells over the past year, combined with the stock's undervalued status, suggests that Cheniere Energy Partners LP may still be an attractive investment opportunity.

Investors should continue to monitor insider transactions and other relevant financial data to make informed decisions about Cheniere Energy Partners LP. As always, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making any investment decisions.

