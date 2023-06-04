NEW YORK, May 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (“E2open” or the “Company”) (: ETWO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether E2open and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 1, 2023, E2open announced its financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year. Among other items, E2open reported fourth quarter SaaS revenue down 6.6% from the same period in the prior year. The Company also provided fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance in the range of $545 million to $555 million, well below consensus estimates. Following E2open’s announcement, several ratings agencies downgraded the Company.

On this news, E2open’s stock price fell $1.83 per share, or 29.33%, to close at $4.41 per share on May 2, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980