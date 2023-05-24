On May 24, 2023, Melkeya Mcduffie, the Executive Vice President and Human Resources Officer of Clean Harbors Inc ( CLH, Financial), sold 714 shares of the company's stock. This insider sell comes amidst a year of insider transactions that have seen 13 insider sells and 0 insider buys. In this article, we will take a closer look at Melkeya Mcduffie, Clean Harbors Inc, and the relationship between insider transactions and stock price.

Who is Melkeya Mcduffie?

Melkeya Mcduffie is the Executive Vice President and Human Resources Officer at Clean Harbors Inc. She has been with the company since 2018 and has over 20 years of experience in human resources, talent management, and organizational development. Prior to joining Clean Harbors, Mcduffie held various leadership positions at companies such as Waste Management and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Clean Harbors Inc's Business Description

Clean Harbors Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy, and industrial services throughout North America. The company offers a broad range of services, including hazardous waste management, emergency response, industrial cleaning, and recycling services. Clean Harbors serves a diverse customer base, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and small businesses across various industries such as chemical, energy, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Melkeya Mcduffie has sold a total of 714 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Clean Harbors Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 13 insider sells during the same period.

On the day of Melkeya Mcduffie's recent sell, shares of Clean Harbors Inc were trading at $144.29 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $7,849.426 million. The price-earnings ratio is 18.00, which is higher than the industry median of 17.41 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $144.29 and a GuruFocus Value of $139.78, Clean Harbors Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price can provide valuable insights into the company's performance and the insiders' confidence in the business. In the case of Clean Harbors Inc, the high number of insider sells over the past year may raise concerns for some investors. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's valuation and overall market conditions, before drawing any conclusions.

In conclusion, Melkeya Mcduffie's recent sale of 714 shares of Clean Harbors Inc is just one of many insider transactions that have taken place over the past year. While the high number of insider sells may be concerning to some investors, it is crucial to consider the stock's valuation and other factors before making any investment decisions.