Insider Sell: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc CEO Ian Mortimer Sells 31,655 Shares

May 24, 2023
On May 24, 2023, Ian Mortimer, President and CEO of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (

XENE, Financial), sold 31,655 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider selling activity for the pharmaceutical company, with no insider buys recorded over the same period.

Who is Ian Mortimer?

Ian Mortimer is the President and CEO of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. Mortimer has been with the company since 2017 and has played a significant role in guiding the company's strategic direction and growth.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc's Business Description

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops innovative therapeutics for patients suffering from neurological disorders. The company's primary focus is on the development of therapies for rare neurological diseases, including epilepsy, pain, and other neurological disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc leverages its proprietary Extreme Genetics drug discovery platform to identify novel drug targets and develop therapeutics to address these targets.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Ian Mortimer has sold a total of 31,655 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend is consistent with the overall insider activity for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, which has seen 0 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year. This pattern of insider selling could be a signal to investors that insiders may not have a strong conviction in the company's future prospects or that they believe the stock is overvalued at current levels.

On the day of Ian Mortimer's recent sale, shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $41.41, giving the stock a market cap of $2,548.213 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $0.65, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 63.71, indicating that it is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Investors should consider the insider selling activity and the stock's valuation when making investment decisions. While insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company, it is essential to analyze the context and reasons behind the transactions. Additionally, investors should be cautious when investing in stocks with high price-to-GF-Value ratios, as they may be overvalued and carry a higher risk of underperformance.

In conclusion, the recent insider selling activity by Ian Mortimer and other insiders at Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, coupled with the stock's high valuation, may warrant further investigation for investors considering an investment in the company. It is crucial to analyze the reasons behind the insider transactions and the company's overall prospects before making any investment decisions.

