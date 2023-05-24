On May 24, 2023, Josh Silverman, President & CEO of Etsy Inc ( ETSY, Financial), sold 10,425 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a series of insider sell transactions over the past year, with Silverman selling a total of 489,975 shares and purchasing none. In this article, we will take a closer look at Josh Silverman, Etsy Inc, and the implications of this insider sell.

Who is Josh Silverman?

Josh Silverman is the President and CEO of Etsy Inc, a position he has held since May 2017. Prior to joining Etsy, Silverman held various leadership roles at companies such as American Express, Skype, and eBay. Under his leadership, Etsy has experienced significant growth and expansion, solidifying its position as a leading global marketplace for unique and creative goods.

About Etsy Inc

Etsy Inc is an e-commerce platform that connects buyers and sellers of unique, handmade, and vintage items. The company's mission is to "keep commerce human" by providing a marketplace where people can buy and sell goods that are not available in traditional retail stores. Etsy's platform allows sellers to showcase their products, while buyers can discover and purchase unique items from around the world. The company has a strong focus on sustainability and social responsibility, with initiatives aimed at reducing its environmental impact and supporting local communities.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for Etsy Inc, while there have been 45 insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the stock's current valuation to cash in on their holdings. However, it is essential to consider the context of these transactions and the overall performance of the company before drawing any conclusions.

Valuation

On the day of Josh Silverman's recent sell, shares of Etsy Inc were trading at $87.33 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $10,550.289 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $227.18, Etsy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.38, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Analysis of Insider Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

While the recent insider sell by Josh Silverman may raise concerns for some investors, it is essential to consider the broader context. Over the past year, Etsy's stock price has experienced significant growth, and the company has continued to perform well. The stock's current undervaluation, as indicated by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, suggests that there may still be potential for further growth.

It is also worth noting that insider sells can occur for various reasons, such as personal financial planning or diversification. As such, it is crucial for investors to consider the overall performance of the company and the stock's valuation before making any investment decisions based on insider transactions.

Conclusion

In summary, Etsy Inc President & CEO Josh Silverman's recent sale of 10,425 shares should be considered within the broader context of the company's performance and stock valuation. While the insider sell trend may raise concerns for some investors, the stock's current undervaluation and Etsy's strong performance suggest that there may still be potential for growth. Investors should carefully consider all available information before making any investment decisions.