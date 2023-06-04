Insider Sell: EVP, COO Gregory Hackman Sells 15,749 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)

1 hours ago
On May 26, 2023, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Gregory Hackman sold 15,749 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (

BOOT, Financial), a leading lifestyle retail chain that operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company offers western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. With a strong focus on providing quality products and exceptional customer service, Boot Barn Holdings Inc has established itself as a prominent player in the industry.

Who is Gregory Hackman?

Gregory Hackman serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. With extensive experience in the retail industry, Hackman plays a crucial role in the company's operations, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness in various aspects of the business.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Gregory Hackman has sold a total of 15,749 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale represents a notable insider transaction for the company. In the same timeframe, Boot Barn Holdings Inc has seen 4 insider buys and 2 insider sells, including Hackman's recent transaction.

Insider trading activity can provide valuable insights into the sentiment of company insiders regarding the stock's future performance. In this case, the higher number of insider buys compared to sells may indicate a generally positive outlook on the company's prospects. However, investors should also consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance and market conditions, before making any investment decisions.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Gregory Hackman's recent sale, shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc were trading at $69.16 apiece, giving the company a market capitalization of $2,108.915 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 12.55, which is lower than the industry median of 16.39 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its historical trading levels.

With a current price of $69.16 and a GuruFocus Value of $86.61, Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, Gregory Hackman's recent sale of 15,749 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc represents a significant insider transaction for the company. While the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value, investors should consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance and market conditions, before making any investment decisions. The higher number of insider buys compared to sells over the past year may indicate a positive outlook on the company's prospects, but it is essential to conduct thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

