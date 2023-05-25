On May 25, 2023, Ronald Bain, the Chief Financial Officer of VAALCO Energy Inc ( EGY, Financial), purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as it reflects the confidence of a key insider in the company's prospects and future performance.

Who is Ronald Bain?

Ronald Bain is the Chief Financial Officer of VAALCO Energy Inc. He has been with the company since 2018 and has extensive experience in the energy sector. Bain's role as CFO involves overseeing the company's financial operations, including financial planning, risk management, and reporting. His insider buying activity provides valuable insight into the company's financial health and future prospects.

About VAALCO Energy Inc

VAALCO Energy Inc is an independent energy company primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company's primary focus is on its operations in West Africa, particularly in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. VAALCO Energy Inc is committed to creating value for its shareholders by leveraging its expertise and strategic partnerships to optimize production and minimize risk.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Ronald Bain has purchased a total of 9,250 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's potential and a long-term commitment to its success. In the same period, there have been 8 insider buys in total for VAALCO Energy Inc, while only 2 insider sells have been recorded. This trend suggests that insiders are generally optimistic about the company's future and are willing to invest their own money in its stock.

Stock Price and Insider Transactions Relationship

Insider buying and selling activities can often provide valuable insights into a company's stock price performance. In the case of VAALCO Energy Inc, the recent insider buying activity by Ronald Bain and other insiders may indicate a positive outlook for the company's stock price. This is further supported by the stock's current valuation metrics.

Valuation Metrics

On the day of Ronald Bain's recent purchase, shares of VAALCO Energy Inc were trading at $3.95 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $420.684 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 7.04, which is lower than the industry median of 7.55 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently undervalued compared to its peers and its historical trading levels.

Furthermore, with a price of $3.95 and a GuruFocus Value of $5.76, VAALCO Energy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent insider buying activity by CFO Ronald Bain and other insiders at VAALCO Energy Inc, coupled with the stock's attractive valuation metrics, suggests that the company's stock may be poised for growth. Investors should consider these factors when evaluating the investment potential of VAALCO Energy Inc. As always, it is essential to conduct thorough research and consider various aspects of a company before making any investment decisions.