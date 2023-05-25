On May 25, 2023, Daniel Chevallard, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Viracta Therapeutics Inc ( VIRX, Financial), sold 3,635 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Viracta Therapeutics Inc, which we will analyze in this article, along with the company's business description and valuation.

Who is Daniel Chevallard?

Daniel Chevallard serves as the CFO and COO of Viracta Therapeutics Inc. He has extensive experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, with a strong background in finance, operations, and business development. Chevallard's leadership and expertise have been instrumental in guiding Viracta Therapeutics Inc through various stages of growth and development.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc's Business Description

Viracta Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of viral-associated cancers. The company's lead product candidate, nanatinostat, is being developed in combination with valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-associated lymphomas. Viracta Therapeutics Inc is committed to improving the lives of patients with viral-associated cancers by providing innovative and effective treatment options.

Daniel Chevallard's Insider Trades

Over the past year, Daniel Chevallard has sold a total of 14,421 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 3,635 shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling at the company.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Viracta Therapeutics Inc reveals that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year. In contrast, there have been 8 insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders may have a bearish outlook on the company's future performance or believe that the stock is currently overvalued.

Valuation

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics Inc were trading at $1.42 apiece on the day of Daniel Chevallard's recent sale, giving the stock a market cap of $56.08 million.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By considering these factors, investors can gain a better understanding of whether Viracta Therapeutics Inc's stock is fairly valued, undervalued, or overvalued. In the context of the recent insider selling activity, this analysis can help determine if insiders are selling because they believe the stock is overvalued or if there are other reasons behind their transactions.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 3,635 shares by CFO and COO Daniel Chevallard is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Viracta Therapeutics Inc. With no insider buys over the past year and 8 insider sells, it is essential for investors to consider the company's valuation and business prospects when making investment decisions. By analyzing the GF Value and other relevant factors, investors can gain a better understanding of the company's potential future performance and make more informed decisions about whether to buy, hold, or sell Viracta Therapeutics Inc's stock.