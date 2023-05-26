Insider Sell: EVP Dan Christman Sells 53,732 Shares of Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 26, 2023, Dan Christman, Executive Vice President of Storage Products Group at Marvell Technology Inc (

MRVL, Financial), sold 53,732 shares of the company's stock. This sale comes as part of a series of transactions by Christman over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 74,510 shares and purchased none.

Who is Dan Christman?

Dan Christman is the Executive Vice President of Storage Products Group at Marvell Technology Inc. He has been with the company since 2016 and has played a significant role in the development and growth of Marvell's storage product portfolio. With his extensive experience in the technology industry, Christman has been instrumental in driving the company's success in the storage market.

Marvell Technology Inc's Business Description

Marvell Technology Inc is a leading global semiconductor company that designs, develops, and markets a broad range of high-performance, integrated circuits for data storage, networking, and communications markets. The company's product portfolio includes switching, transceiver, communications controller, wireless, and storage solutions that power the entire communications infrastructure, including enterprise, metro, home, and storage networking. Marvell's innovative solutions enable customers to build high-performance, secure, and reliable networks for various applications, including cloud computing, data centers, and mobile devices.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 16 insider sells for Marvell Technology Inc. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the stock's current valuation to realize gains on their investments. However, it is essential to consider the context of these transactions and the overall market conditions when evaluating insider activity.

On the day of Dan Christman's recent sale, shares of Marvell Technology Inc were trading at $56.4 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $56,283.296 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $70.11, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8, indicating that it is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the stock is currently fairly valued, it is essential to consider the broader market trends and the company's performance when evaluating the significance of insider transactions. In the case of Marvell Technology Inc, the company has been experiencing strong growth in its storage and networking segments, which could be driving insiders to sell their shares and capitalize on the stock's current valuation.

Investors should keep a close eye on insider transactions and the company's performance to determine if these sales are indicative of a broader trend or simply individual decisions by insiders. As always, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making any investment decisions.

