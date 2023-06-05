TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPUTEX—NVIDIA and WPP today announced they are developing a content engine that harnesses NVIDIA Omniverse ™ and AI to enable creative teams to produce high-quality commercial content faster, more efficiently and at scale while staying fully aligned with a client’s brand.



The new engine connects an ecosystem of 3D design, manufacturing and creative supply chain tools, including those from Adobe and Getty Images, letting WPP’s artists and designers integrate 3D content creation with generative AI. This enables their clients to reach consumers in highly personalized and engaging ways, while preserving the quality, accuracy and fidelity of their company’s brand identity, products and logos.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the engine in a demo during his COMPUTEX keynote address , illustrating how clients can work with teams at WPP, the world’s largest marketing services organization, to make large volumes of brand advertising content such as images or videos and experiences like 3D product configurators more tailored and immersive.

“The world’s industries, including the $700 billion digital advertising industry, are racing to realize the benefits of AI,” Huang said. “With Omniverse Cloud and generative AI tools, WPP is giving brands the ability to build and deploy product experiences and compelling content at a level of realism and scale never possible before.”

“Generative AI is changing the world of marketing at incredible speed,” said Mark Read, CEO of WPP. “Our partnership with NVIDIA gives WPP a unique competitive advantage through an AI solution that is available to clients nowhere else in the market today. This new technology will transform the way that brands create content for commercial use, and cements WPP’s position as the industry leader in the creative application of AI for the world’s top brands.”

An Engine for Creativity

The new content engine has at its foundation Omniverse Cloud — a platform for connecting 3D tools, and developing and operating industrial digitalization applications. This allows WPP to seamlessly connect its supply chain of product-design data from software such as Adobe’s Substance 3D tools for 3D and immersive content creation, plus computer-aided design tools to create brand-accurate, photoreal digital twins of client products.

WPP uses responsibly trained generative AI tools and content from partners such as Adobe and Getty Images so its designers can create varied, high-fidelity images from text prompts and bring them into scenes. This includes Adobe Firefly, a family of creative generative AI models, and exclusive visual content from Getty Images created using NVIDIA Picasso, a foundry for custom generative AI models for visual design.

With the final scenes, creative teams can render large volumes of brand-accurate, 2D images and videos for classic advertising, or publish interactive 3D product configurators to NVIDIA Graphics Delivery Network , a worldwide, graphics streaming network, for consumers to experience on any web device.

In addition to speed and efficiency, the new engine outperforms current methods, which require creatives to manually create hundreds of thousands of pieces of content using disparate data coming from disconnected tools and systems.

The partnership with NVIDIA builds on WPP’s existing leadership position in emerging technologies and generative AI, with award-winning campaigns for major clients around the world.

The new content engine will soon be available exclusively to WPP’s clients around the world.

About WPP

WPP is the creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com .

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA ( NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling the creation of the industrial metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e50351d-73c4-4f92-91e8-c941042856d7