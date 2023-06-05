GIGABYTE's AI Servers with Superchips Shine at COMPUTEX, Redefining a New Era of Computing

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

GIGABYTE is exhibiting cutting-edge technologies and solutions at COMPUTEX 2023, presenting the theme “Future+of+COMPUTING”. From May 30th to June 2nd, GIGABYTE is showcasing over 110 products that are driving future industry transformation, demonstrating the emerging trends of AI technology and sustainability, on the 1st floor, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005657/en/

Major_photo.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

Win Big with AI through GIGABYTE’s Pioneering GPU/HPC Servers

GIGABYTE and its subsidiary, Giga Computing, are introducing unparalleled AI%2FHPC+server lineups, leading the era of exascale supercomputing. One of the stars is the industry’s first NVIDIA-certified HGX H100 8-GPU SXM5 server, G593-SD0. Equipped with the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and GIGABYTE’s industry-leading thermal design, G593-SD0 can perform extremely intensive workloads from generative AI and deep learning model training within a density-optimized 5U server chassis, making it a top choice for data centers aimed for AI breakthroughs.

In addition, GIGABYTE is debuting AI computing servers supporting NVIDIA Grace CPU and Grace Hopper Superchips. The high-density servers are accelerated with NVLink-C2C technology under the ARM Neoverse V2 platform, setting a new standard for AI/HPC computing efficiency and bandwidth.

Embrace Sustainability with GIGABYTE’s World-Acclaimed Green Computing Solutions

GIGABYTE’s green computing solutions are elevating the standards of data center energy efficiency to the next level. It is the first time for GIGABYTE to showcase three models of immersion+cooling+tanks at COMPUTEX, to demonstrate how green computing can eliminate the need for power-hungry fans and air conditioning. The solutions enable customers to therefore meet their sustainability goals while dealing with the surging demand for computing-heavy innovations.

In addition to green computing solutions, GIGABYTE is also highlighting its long-standing efforts in achieving “sustainable productivity” at COMPUTEX for the first time. GIGABYTE has been developing innovative eco-friendly products, optimizing production lines, which have reduced energy consumption by 34% and emissions by 43% since 2009, and practicing circular economy through e-waste repair, recycling, and refurbishment. In 2021 and 2022, GIGABYTE was rated “Leadership-Level” by CDP Climate Assessment for its distinguished sustainability actions and accomplishments.

Advance Data Centers with Next-Generation Server Selections

Technology development and digital services rely heavily on advanced data+centers. GIGABYTE is exhibiting a wide range of servers and motherboards suitable for cloud computing, data storage, and edge+computing, as well as servers displayed in EIA and OCP (Open Compute Project) standardized racks. The latest GIGABYTE enterprise products support the latest chips from AMD, Ampere, Intel, and NVIDIA, which allow data centers to benefit from optimized performance, flexibility, scalability, and efficiency.

Enable Smart Industry with GIGABYTE’s Superior AI-Driven Deployment

The development of network communication has spurred the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT). At COMPUTEX, GIGABYTE is showcasing how IoT can utilize AI technology to modernize manufacturing, retail, autonomous vehicles, healthcare, and other sectors. The key technology on display includes industrial motherboards, embedded systems, microcomputers, AI image recognition systems, and the Internet+of+Vehicles, leveraging next-generation chip technology to unlock boundless opportunities through digital transformation.

Reshape the Game with Award-Winning AORUS and AERO Computers

GIGABYTE has always adhered to a design philosophy that delivers outstanding consumer experience. AORUS+gaming+and+AERO+creator+series have won 15+Red+Dot+Design+Awards in 2023 across motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, large 4K monitors, and gaming peripherals, demonstrating GIGABYTE’s dedicated innovation and aesthetic excellence. In addition to the award-winning AORUS and AERO products, GIGABYTE will also showcase various selections of motherboards, SSD drives, and DIY kits, impressing tech enthusiasts with abundant choices of excellence.

Visit GIGABYTE’s COMPUTEX+event+page.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230525005657r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005657/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.