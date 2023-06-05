An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It will come as no surprise to even the most passive investor that the market is currently in a full-throated infatuation with Artificial Intelligence (A.I.). Titillating news headlines wander the gamut of someday sentient machines running the world to the ever-so-more likely game-changing efficiencies for how companies will operate and lives will be enhanced.



And as money rushes into the sector amid the news flurry, investors often lose some of their discretion in FOMO driven decision making. Complicating this is the rush of companies to stake their claim in the white-hot industry, sometimes with the thinnest of business plans, or pie-in-the-sky hopes to succeed.

As we remember the lessons of the past at The Emerging Markets Report… hard learned on the battlefields of dot-com, cannabis and crypto to name a notorious few, we go forward with the notion that the survivors and successes often showed us who they were early on with differentiators that cast them past their nominal peers.

We know now that proprietary technology and securing of intellectual property were harbingers of durability and better outcomes.

It is no different for the behemoth Artificial Intelligence industry.

Along those lines kindly allow us to introduce VERSES AI Inc. (VERS.NE) (OTCQX:VRSSF), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation Artificial Intelligence.

VERSES describes itself as being ‘Modeled after natural systems and the design principles of the human brain and the human experience” and asks us “Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature.

The Company’s flagship offering, GIA™, is an Intelligent Agent for anyone powered by KOSM™, a network operating system enabling distributed intelligence. Built on open standards, KOSM transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines, and AI, across digital and physical domains.

And with regard to our previous reference to the success harbingers of novel intellectual property and market disruptive technology a recent press release from VERSES should qualify.

In late May, the Company released a press release which should turn heads for investors looking for the same things we are.

The release, titled “VERSES Announces Technical Breakthrough And Patent Filing for Its Next-Gen AI” is loaded with the type of foundational and catalytic substance we’re always looking for, especially in ascendent industries.

In the release VERSES confirms the filing of a patent application covering a milestone invention for automating the generation of intelligent software agents directly from data sets that can interact with both software and hardware systems, such as robots, drones, sensors, and actuators.

Keeping in mind that it is a paten filing and not yet an issuance, the language of the release is compelling:

“Today's Generative AI and Large Language Models (“LLM"), such as OpenAI’s GPT, Google’s BARD and Meta’s LLAMA, excel at creating content based on patterns inferred from their training data. However, their comprehension of underlying data remains rudimentary, mimicking rather than understanding, and they lack the ability to incorporate to new information post-training. This can produce inaccurate, biased, and potentially harmful responses which have resulted in calls for global AI regulation to ensure that AI can be aligned with human values and goals.”

“Mimicking, rather than understanding.”

Remember that line for a just a moment. Unlike ChatGPT, VERSES is developing A.I. to replicate human understanding by looking at precisely how the brain does it and teaching its’ AI how to do the same.

So not just parroting processes and phrases as it commonly sees them, but applying nuance to the outcomes. Like a human would.

To really understand this model, please read the entire press release.

To say successful deployment of this new A.I. would be market disruptive is probably fair, conservative even. The Company’s press release asserts that “In all industries including, but not limited to, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare and education, the Company’s advancement is intended to create more efficient and effective AI solutions through the advent of increasingly intelligent, adaptable, and autonomous systems.”

That’s real scale as we see it and we continue to monitor progress with this technology and its patent protection.

If realized and exploited, VERSES’s ‘human’ thinking A.I. could be changing the very Art of Artificial Intelligence.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $150,000 by VERSES AI Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/disclaimer/

