SkyWest set to deploy CAE's next-generation Flight Operations Solutions

4 hours ago
MONTREAL, May 29, 2023

MONTREAL, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE today announced that it has signed an agreement with SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) to modernize their digital operations ecosystem with CAE's next generation Flight Operations Solutions. CAE's flexible, configurable, and scalable portfolio of industry-leading operational software leverages the power of data and automation to enhance operational performance and profitability.

"SkyWest is taking a leap forward in operations management with CAE's next generation Flight Operations Solutions," said Pascal Grenier, Senior Vice President, Flight Services and Global Operations. "With our most advanced solutions at their fingertips, the team at SkyWest will be empowered to make the best decisions for its operations and its passengers."

"CAE's next generation software will help advance SkyWest's technology across our operations," said Robert Simmons, Chief Financial Officer for SkyWest, Inc. "CAE's automation will reduce our manual workload and bring critical information to the forefront, helping ensure we continue to safely and efficiently coordinate thousands of flights each day."

CAE's portfolio of next generation solutions is a platform of choice for regional carriers in North America who rely on our technology to realize operational efficiencies and support them in managing their business in close coordination with their respective mainline partners.

In addition to optimizing operations, SkyWest will benefit from CAE's extensive experience in deploying mission-critical software that will modernize operations, boost performance, and position it for long-term success.

CAE's Flight Operations Solutions are part of the company's comprehensive Civil Aviation portfolio of turnkey products and services that empower airlines and their people to enhance safety and operational performance.

ABOUT CAE FLIGHT OPERATIONS SOLUTIONS

CAE Flight Operations Solutions is an industry-leading digital platform trusted by the world's top airlines and business aviation companies to optimize their operations. Backed by a global team and unparalleled expertise, thousands of flights and crew members are supported by CAE's Flight Operations Solutions every day.

Spanning crew, flight, movement, airport, on-board catering, and cost management, CAE's customizable end-to-end solution improves decision making by harnessing the power of integrated data and advanced technologies to improve operational performance, profitability, employee satisfaction and passenger experience.

ABOUT CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts — the highest-fidelity flight, mission, and medical simulators, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

