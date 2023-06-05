Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is celebrating five-star reviews left by happy customers with a new summer advertising campaign that spotlights the key differentiators in the brand’s industry-disrupting car buying and selling experience. Carvana identified the key themes that described customers’ interactions with the nation’s largest online used auto retailer—a speedy, easy experience that puts the power in the hands of the consumer. From there, Carvana connected with three real customers who were eager to share their unique car buying and selling stories, which ultimately came together to form Carvana’s latest customer-centric national ad campaign.

“In a complex industry, we aim to keep things simple and straightforward for our customers,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. “With hundreds of thousands of positive reviews, we wanted our new creative to reflect the most popular ways our customers relate to our offering, and celebrate the simplicity of driving people happy in their online car buying and selling experiences.”

Carvana’s proven, customer-first ecommerce model is convenient and provides consumers with protections not normally found in the automotive industry. Carvana allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home while completing the entire process online. Customers benefit from a nationwide selection of cars allowing consumers to be specific about make, model and features. Carvana offers vehicle home delivery or pick-up at one of our iconic Car Vending Machines and customers get the ultimate test drive with Carvana’s 7-day no-questions asked+money+back+guarantee. Consumers can also sell or trade-in their car.

Carvana is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

