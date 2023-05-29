VAPORESSO Showcases Innovative Vaping Products at VAPITALY 2023, Highlighting the Game-changing VAPORESSO COSS

VERONA, Italy, May 29, 2023

VERONA, Italy, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a leading global vaping brand, presented its cutting-edge product lineup at the VAPITALY 2023 exhibition held at the Veronafiere Exhibition Center in Italy. Through its latest product lineup and the pre-launched new product, the VAPORESSO COSS, VAPORESSO demonstrates its dedication to producing cutting-edge vaping technology that meets the evolving needs of its customers.

During the exhibition, VAPORESSO teased an exclusive preview of its cutting-edge new product the COSS. The VAPORESSO COSS is aptly named after its "Convenient Operating, Smart Supplying" concept. It took three years of dedicated research and development to bring it to fruition. This revolutionary product concept employs multiple disruptive technologies, making it the first-ever solution to address the core pain points of open-system, closed-system, and disposable vaping products. Expected to hit the market in June, the VAPORESSO COSS ushers in a new product category in the industry, offering the ultimate convenience in operation and intelligent supply.

The company has also showcased its highly popular XROS Series and LUXE X Series, along with other products such as the TARGET and GEN series, demonstrating its dedication to producing cutting-edge vaping technology that meets the evolving needs of its customers. Featuring VAPORESSO's COREX Heating Tech, SSS Leak Resistant Tech, and equipped VAPORESSO AXON CHIP, both the LUXE XR MAX and XROS 3 NANO have attracted significant attention during the exhibition.

The LUXE XR MAX is the latest addition to the LUXE X family, which uses an ultra-high-density battery cell for the first time, providing a smaller form factor and longer battery life than comparable 80W POD MOD devices, enhancing the Direct-To-Lung (DTL) vaping experience. A new member of the XROS family, the XROS 3 NANO features a sleek, trendy design and is available in multiple different colors to suit individual styles.

VAPORESSO's theme for this exhibition is "We Care, We Dare, We Share," showcasing the brand's strong commitment to innovation and product excellence, and dedication to redefining the boundaries of the vaping industry and providing users with unparalleled experiences.

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

