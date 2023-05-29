Richard Brown to step down as CEO of Gaming Innovation Group by end of 2023 - search for Platform CEO initiated

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ST JULIANS, Malta, May 29, 2023

ST JULIANS, Malta, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group ("GiG") announce today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has agreed with Richard Brown to step down as Group CEO on the 31st of December 2023.

The Board initiated a strategic review in February this year with the intention to split GiG into two separate corporate groups; (i) GiG Media and (ii) Platform & Sportsbook. The Board is pleased to share that the strategic review is making good progress. GiG Media will continue under its current senior leadership, and a search for a new CEO for Platform & Sportsbook has commenced.

"Richard has done a tremendous job with GiG over the years and the Company is in a very good position driving shareholder value going forward. We are pleased that Richard has agreed to stay until the end of the year to secure a smooth transition" says Petter Nylander, Chairman of the Board of Directors

"It has been a true honor and privilege to be part of Gaming Innovation Group's development over the past 8 years and the last 4 years as CEO, leading an incredible group of people towards, as I see it, the unparalleled strategic position across the B2B value chain that the group has created. I have no doubt that the teams throughout the organisation and the management groups of the respective business units have the skills and passion to continue the growth of the business towards its financial and operational targets", says Richard Brown CEO of GiG.

For more information:
Petter Nylander, Chairman of the Board
[email protected], +46 765250955

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

favicon.png?sn=IO13455&sd=2023-05-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richard-brown-to-step-down-as-ceo-of-gaming-innovation-group-by-end-of-2023--search-for-platform-ceo-initiated-301836677.html

SOURCE Gaming Innovation Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO13455&Transmission_Id=202305291249PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO13455&DateId=20230529
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.