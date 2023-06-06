Osisko Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

20 hours ago
TORONTO, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. A total of 291,356,722 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 75.9% of the total number of common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

  1. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and the board of directors of the Corporation was authorized to fix their remuneration;

  2. all of the management nominees were elected to the board of directors of the Corporation to serve for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed (details in table below); and

  3. the omnibus equity incentive plan of the Corporation and the unallocated options and other entitlements thereunder was ratified, confirmed and approved.

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name

Voted ForVoted Withhold
(#)(%)(#)(%)
John Burzynski265,554,04096.876%8,563,3433.124%
José Vizquerra Benavides262,197,09495.651%11,920,2894.349%
Patrick F.N. Anderson271,914,55799.196%2,202,8260.804%
Keith McKay268,701,46398.024%5,415,9201.976%
Amy Satov269,249,96798.224%4,867,4161.776%
Bernardo Alvarez Calderon270,172,27898.561%3,945,1051.439%
Andrée St-Germain268,993,30298.131%5,124,0811.869%
Cathy Singer271,743,61999.134%2,373,7640.866%

Further details on the above matters, including the report of voting results thereon, are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko's issuer profile.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 50% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 50% interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,300 square kilometers).

For further information please contact:

John Burzynski
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone (416) 363-8653


