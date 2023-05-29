Bridge Biotherapeutics to Present at the 2023 BIO International Convention

Author's Avatar
19 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEONGNAM, South Korea and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2023

SEONGNAM, South Korea and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc. (KQ288330), a South Korean clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel drugs for cancer, fibrosis and inflammation, is scheduled to give a company presentation on Tuesday, June 6 at the 2023 BIO International Convention taking place in Boston, Massachusetts, between June 5 - 8, 2023.

Pavel Printsev, Director of Business Development, will provide an up-to-date company overview as well as an introduction to its clinical-stage assets:

  • Oncology: BBT-176 and BBT-207 (Fourth-generation EGFR TKIs for non-small cell lung cancer active against C797S resistance mutations)
  • Pulmonology: BBT-877 (Autotaxin inhibitor for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis)

Earlier this year, the company announced its acquisition of a diagnostics company with a novel biosensing technology. The company presentation is expected to include an introduction to the newly acquired biosensing technology and commercial prospects.

"We are pleased to share the progress of clinical assets as well as new business activities through an in-person presentation at this year's BIO International conference, following last year's event. We look forward to advancing our novel research and development pipeline with a strong focus on oncology and pulmonology," stated Pavel Printsev, Director of Business Development of Bridge Biotherapeutics.

To learn more about this session, please visit the events page on our website at https://bit.ly/3lEGVDY.

  • Date & Time: Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, 3:15 PM (ET)
  • Place: Room 104B
  • Therapeutic category: Multiple Therapeutics

About Bridge Biotherapeutics

Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc., based in the Republic of Korea and the U.S., is a publicly-traded, clinical-stage biotech company founded in 2015. Bridge Biotherapeutics is engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, focusing on therapeutic areas with high unmet needs, including ulcerative colitis, fibrotic diseases, and cancers. The company is developing BBT-401, a first-in-class Pellino-1 inhibitor for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, BBT-877, a novel autotaxin inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), BBT-176 and BBT-207, potent targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR C797S mutations. Learn more at https://www.bridgebiorx.com/en/.

favicon.png?sn=CN12117&sd=2023-05-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridge-biotherapeutics-to-present-at-the-2023-bio-international-convention-301836576.html

SOURCE Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN12117&Transmission_Id=202305291800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN12117&DateId=20230529
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.