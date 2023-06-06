Boron One Reports AGM Results

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2023 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") [TSXV:BONE], an international mineral exploration and development company, announces the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting held on May 26, 2023. A quorum of shareholders represented in person, or by proxy, was present. All the resolutions set out in the Information Circular were approved. No other business was brought before the Meeting.

The following Director nominees were re-elected to serve for the coming year:

James Wallis (96.77% in Favour)

Tim Daniels (94.80% in Favour)

Vladan Milosevic (96.77% in Favour)

Dusan Podunavac (96.77% in Favour)

The following resolutions were also approved:

Setting the number of Directors at 4 (96.76% in Favour)

Re-appointing Smythe, Chartered Accountants as Auditor (96.67% in Favour)

Re-approving the Company's Stock Option Plan (93.49% in Favour)

A total of 62,916,898 common shares representing 36.56 % of the 172,083,769 common shares entitled to vote were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Further details on the matters considered at the meeting can be found in Boron One's Information Circular dated April 14, 2023, which is available at the Company's filing on SEDAR.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels

About Boron One Holdings Inc. (formerly known as Erin Ventures Inc.)

Boron One Holdings Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Blake Fallis, General Manager

Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746

[email protected]

www.boronone.com

Boron's Public Quotations

TSX Venture: BONE

Berlin: EKV

US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF

OTCBB: ERVFF

